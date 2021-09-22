Mahesh Babu 'Caught Off Guard', Courtesy Wife Namrata Shirodkar

Mahesh Babu in a still from Namrata Shirodkar's video (courtesy namratashirodkar)

Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram is all about family - husband Mahesh Babu and kids Gautham and Sitara. On Wednesday, the former beauty queen shared glimpses of Mahesh Babu's lunch date with daughter Sitara. Sharing a montage of moments featuring Mahesh Babu and Sitara from their lunch get-together, Namrata Shirodkar wrote: "Lunch with her father is always fun. Mahesh Babu caught off guard." Namrata Shirodkar set the adorable video to the song Sham by Amit Trivedi. In the comments section, Namrata Shirodkar's sister Shilpa wrote: "Can I also join?" along with a bunch of red hearts. Here's what Namrata Shirodkar shared on Instagram from the pages of her family diaries:

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Namrata Shirodkar shared glimpses of the Ganpati Visarjan at her home and wrote: "Never a farewell... his blessings continue to be upon our family. Hope that you will be home soon next year!"

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu celebrated their 16-year anniversary last month with this post: "In our little recipe of marriage there's a solid mix of love trust and faith."

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu got married on February 10, 2005 after meeting on the sets of their film Vamsi. The couple welcomed son Gautham in 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012. Namrata Shirodkar is a former Miss India. She has featured in movies like Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. Mahesh Babu will next be seen in an SS Rajamouli-directed film. He was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mahesh Babu also has a Parasuram-directed film lined up.