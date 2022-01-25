Namrata Shirodkar's 50th Birthday Celebration Photo Is Blurred But Beautiful

Highlights Namrata Shirodkar celebrated her birthday on January 22

Mahesh Babu's wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar celebrated her 50th birthday on January 22, 2022. While Mahesh Babu is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, Namrata celebrated her birthday with kids Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautham Ghattamaneni. She recently shared a photo from the birthday celebration photo. The photo has Namrata Shirodkar cutting her birthday cake and it also features her kids Sitara and Gautham. The photo is a little blurry but beautiful. Sharing the photo, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "Anyday .... Hangout with kids ... always the best option#blessed #grateful #love." Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar left an array of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Sitara Ghattamaneni wished her mother by sharing an adorable video and she captioned it as "To the most wonderful, sweetest, incredible mom ever! Happy Birthday Amma!! I love you to the moon and back @namratashirodkar." Namrata Shirodkar replied to her by writing, "Tha kyou so so much my paplu."

Not just Sitara, even Mahesh Babu, and Gautham wished Namrata Shirodkar with sweet wishes. Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happy birthday NSG... You are my rock. Thank you for sharing my world with me.. @namratashirodkar." Along with the note, he shared a sweet photo of Namrata:

Gautham wished his mother by sharing a photo with her and sister Sitara and wrote, "The sweetest love I've ever known.. our pillar to lean on! Happy Birthday Amma. Love you for everything you do @namratashirodkar."

On January 6, Mahesh Babu had announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.