To Mahesh Babu, Birthday Wishes From Namrata Shirodkar And Family

Namrata Shirodkar with Mahesh Babu. (courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Superstar Mahesh Babu, who celebrates his 48th birthday today, got the best wishes from his family members. His wife Namrata Shirodkar posted a mushy picture with the birthday boy and she wrote, "Happy birthday MB! You, you and you for today and every day." Meanwhile, Sitara wished her dad with a super cute picture and she wrote, "Life's greatest adventures are the moments we share together! Happy birthday Nanna! Love you to the moon and back." Mahesh Babu's son Gautam shared a family picture to wish the actor.

Check out Namrata Shirodkar's post here:

This is what Sitara posted for her dad.

Gautam wished his dad with this post. "Here's to the heart of our family... Happy birthday Nanna! Wishing you a great year ahead," he captioned it.

Namrata Shirodkar and husband Mahesh Babu met while filming 2000 film Vamsi and the couple are parents to a son named Gautam and daughter Sitara. Namrata Shirodkar is best-known for her performances in Hindi movies like Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. She has also featured in Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam films. She also starred in 2004's Bride And Prejudice, co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Mahesh Babu, son of late Telugu actor Krishna, started his career as a child actor with the 1989 film Poratam, featuring his father. He also starred in his father's films Sankharavam and Bazaar Rowdy among others. Mahesh Babu made his full-fledged silver screen debut with 1999 film Raja Kumarudu opposite Preity Zinta. He went on to feature films like Athadu, Pokiri, Athidhi, Dookudu, SPYder, Bharat Ane Nenu, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Maharshi, to name a few.

He was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. It was directed by Parasuram. He will next be seen in Guntur Kaaram.