Namrata Shirodkar Drops Pictures From Daughter Sitara's Birthday Party: Friends, Family And More

Image Instagrammed by Namrata. (Courtesy:Namrata Shirodkar)

Actors Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have never shied away from sharing pictures of their family on social media. The couple's children, Sitara and Gautam, are regular fixtures on their social media timelines.Sitara turned 11 on Thursday, and Namrata has offered fans a sneak peek into the birthday party. The pictures show that Sitara opted to celebrate her special day at home with friends. The birthday girl is dressed in a simple T-shirt and jeans and is seen cutting a cake surrounded by her friends. In one of the images, Sitara and friends also pose with Mahesh Babu, Gautam Ghattamaneni and Namrata Shirodkar.

In one of the first images shared on Instagram Stories, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, “The perfect picture with our birthday girl.”

In another collage, Mahesh Babu is seen feeding Sitara a slice of the birthday cake.

Namrata Shirodkar also shared an image of Sitara with her gang and said, “Cuties. And my little big Barbie,” with heart emojis.

Namrata Shirodkar wrote, “Happy girls! Happy birthday my beautiful," sharing a lovely image.

Take a look at Sitara being fed the birthday cake by mom Namrata and brother Gautam.

On Sitara's birthday, her doting parents also shared special notes. Along with an image of the 11-year-old, Mahesh Babu wrote: "Happy 11th my star!! Achieve everything you set your mind to." Namrata Shirodkar dropped a few heart emojis in the comments section.

Namrata Shirodkar also shared an image from her daughter's recent short film for a jewellery brand, and wrote in the caption, "Another year older, but always my baby girl. Today is all about celebrating you and the happiness you bring to our lives. Happy birthday my little star Sitara Ghattamaneni. Love you to the moon and back."

Take a look at Namrata Shirodkar's post here:

A few days ago, sharing the short film, Mahesh Babu, ever the proud father, wrote, “Can't be more proud of this incredibly beautiful talent...Sitara Ghattamaneni".

Images from the same campaign were also displayed on the iconic Times Square Billboard in New York. Mahesh Babu shared the news with the note, “Lighting up the Times Square. So so proud of you, my firecracker. Continue to dazzle and shine.”

Earlier, Sitara appeared in the song Penny in her father Mahesh Babu's film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.