Mahesh Babu's Post For Daughter Sitara On Her Times Square Billboard Debut

Mahesh Babu posted this image. (courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

Superstar Mahesh Babu is on cloud nine. After all, his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni made her debut on Times Square Billboard in New York. Sitara is the new face of PMJ Jewels. The jewellery brand launched “Sitara's signature collection” at the iconic billboard on Tuesday. Mahesh Babu has shared a video of Sitara on Instagram and also wrote a heartwarming note for his “firecracker”. He wrote, “Lighting up the Times Square. So so proud of you my firecracker. Continue to dazzle and shine.” Replying to the post, Namrata Shirodkar dropped a bunch of red-heart eye emojis. Namrata's sister, Shilpa Shirodkar Ranjit said, “Love and blessings to our little baby girl all grown up and shinning, Sitara Ghattamaneni. I love you so so so much.” Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim simply wrote, “Wow.”

Here is Mahesh Babu's post:

Namrata Shirodkar has also shared a series of pictures and a video from “superstar” Sitara's Times Square debut. Namrata, in the caption, wrote, “Look who just made her debut on the Times Square. Words cannot express how overjoyed and proud I am of you, Sitara Ghattamaneni. Watching your dreams come true is the most incredible feeling. Keep shining, my superstar, Sitara Ghattamaneni.” Shilpa Shirodkar was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She said, “My little baby girl, Sitara Ghattamaneni. I am so so so proud of you.” Maheep Kapoor picked a bunch of red hearts for her comment. Deana Panday wrote, “How amazing is she .. congratulations achieving so much at such a young age … big big hug.” Mehr Jesia shared a heart left note for “princess” Sitara.

Sitara has also expressed her gratitude. Along with a series of pictures and videos of herself on the Times Square Billboard, she wrote, “Times Squareee! oh my God….Screamed, cried, and shouted, I couldn't be any happier. PMJ Jewels couldn't have done it without you guys.”

Sitara made her silver screen debut with her father Mahesh Babu's film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. She collaborated with Mahesh Babu for the song Penny.