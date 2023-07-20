To Sitara, 11 Today, Birthday Wishes From Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Image Instagrammed by Mahesh Babu. (Courtesy:Mahesh Babu)

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni completed 11 years on Thursday and her parents wished her in the most adorable way. Mahesh Babu posted a picture of Sitara, dressed like a princess. Mahesh Babu wrote in the caption, "Happy 11th my star!! Achieve everything you set your mind to." Sitara's mother Namrata Shirodkar dropped a few heart emojis on Mahesh Babu's post. Telugu actor Kaushal Manda commented, "She Looks absolutely like her nannamma " Indira Devi" Garu, Like her reborn. God bless Little Princess." For the unversed, Indira Devi was the mother of Mahesh Babu. She died last year in Hyderabad.

Take a look at Mahesh Babu's post here:

Sitara received a big wish from her mother as well. Sharing a picture from Sitara's recent short film, Namrata wrote for her, "Another year older, but always my baby girl. Today is all about celebrating you and the happiness you bring to our lives. Happy birthday my little star @sitaraghattamaneni!! Love you to the moon and back." Actor Chunky Panday wished Sitara a happy birthday on Namrata's post.

Take a look at Namrata Shirodkar's post here:

Just one day before Sitara's birthday, her short film "Princess" released. Both Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar proudly shared the short film on their Instagram profiles. Sharing the short film, Mahesh Babu wrote in the caption, "Can't be more proud of this incredibly beautiful talent...@sitaraghattamaneni". Take a look at Mahesh Babu's post here:

Namrata Shirodkar wrote for her daughter, "When the princess found her crown. Thrilled to share @pmj_jewels' "Princess"...Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar commented, "My prettiest princess ever."

Take a look at Namrata Shirodkar's post here:

Earlier this month, Sitara Ghattamaneni made her debut on Times Square Billboard in New York. The jewelley brand, for which Sitara shot the short film, launched "Sitara's signature collection" on a billboard. Sharing the video of Sitara, elated Mahesh Babu wrote, "Lighting up the Times Square. So so proud of you my firecracker. Continue to dazzle and shine." Replying to the post, Namrata Shirodkar dropped a bunch of red-heart eye emojis. Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar Ranjit said, "Love and blessings to our little baby girl all grown up and shinning, Sitara Ghattamaneni. I love you so so so much."

Take a look at Mahesh Babu's post here:

Sitara made her silver screen debut in her father Mahesh Babu's film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. She collaborated with Mahesh Babu for the song Penny.