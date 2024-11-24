Namrata Shirodkar's "Forever Aesthetic" In A Purple Jayanti Reddy <i>Anarkali</i> Is Always Regal And Fabulous

With the wedding season fever at an all-time high, Namrata Shirodkar plays the festive fashion cards like a pro. With her latest Instagram post, she revealed her "forever aesthetic" and we may have found our new favourite in the likeness. Dressed in a Jayanti Reddy anarkali, Namrata Shirodkar moves steadfastly on the season's monochromatic trend with a regal flair. The wedding season is not ready for this level of gorgeousness but we hope you are.

Also Read: A Precious Look At Mahesh Babu And Sitara Ghattamaneni's Close-Knit Father And Daughter Bond

Namrata Shirodkar was dressed in a signature piece from the shelves of the designer Jayanti Reddy. The purple ensemble gave off all the regal Hyderbadi vibes with a touch of sparkle courtesy the all the shimmer and glitter from the dupatta and the jewels. The custom-made couture piece was made of a beautiful silk fabric with full churidar-style sleeves, a high U-neckline, and a floor-grazing voluminous anarkali. But what added all the sparkle to the look was the signature Hyderbadi khada dupatta with silver and gold beadwork, intricate floral embroidery and gota-patti and cutwork details. This was worn in a pleated fashion by Namrata on her left shoulder and was cinched on her waist with matching silver beads and threadwork waist belt that lent structure and grandeur to this desi look.

Stylist Nithisha Sriram added the perfect accessories to amp up the look further pearl beads, emerald, and gold kundan work encrusted choker, a multi-layered maharani necklace with white pearl beads and emerald embellishments, pearls, diamonds and emerald maximal nose ring made in gold, and a kundan maang teeka with miniature pearl beads, and a pair of kundan statement dome-shaped stud earrings that gave meaning to the regal element in Namarata's OOTD.

For hair, Namrata's tresses were styled in a sleek centre-parted low bun. On the glam front, makeup artist Tanuja Rajapathruni gave Namrata the perfect bronzed and beaming look with angular brows, a wash of brown eyeshadow on the lids, voluminous lashes, contoured cheeks and jawline, a muted-brown lip colour and a bindi in a matching hue of the ensemble.

All one needed this festive season was Namrata Shirodkar's regal flair in this deep purple anarkali.

Also Read: Sitara Ghattamaneni And Namrata Shirodkar Are The Latest Mom-Daughter Ethnic Style Duo To Beat, Here's Why