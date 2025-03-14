Advertisement

Madhuri Dixit Paints The Town Green In A Traditional Saree Clad Avatar For Holi 2025

Madhuri Dixit went the traditional route this festive season with a splash of green

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Madhuri Dixit Paints The Town Green In A Traditional <i>Saree</i> Clad Avatar For Holi 2025
Madhuri Dixit spreads Holi cheer wrapped in a green hued nine yards wonder

Madhuri Dixit made sure to serve up a sartorial offering to her fans and followers on the occasion of Holi 2025. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress looked like an absolute Goddess wrapped in the nine yards wonder and tradition alike.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit Paints The Town Red In A Custom Made Gauri And Nainika Gown

Madhuri Dixit proved to be the ultimate diva when it comes to filling the festive season with colours curtesy of a signature saree from the shelves of the designer, Jayanti Reddy. The 57-year-old Bollywood star looked like a million bucks wearing a green emerald hued silk saree that boasted of an archaic silver zardozi embroidery done in a floral design on the palla and hemline of the drape. She teamed it with a matching half sleeves blouse that added further grandeur to her look with a jaal style zardozi embroidery work done all over it and a sweetheart neckline.

Celebrity stylist, Sukriti Grover accessorised Madhuri ethereal look with a diamonds and emeralds laden maharani necklace, a pair of matching traditional earrings, an ornate kada and cocktail rings to add all the sparkle to her ethnic look.

Madhuri's tresses were styled into a voluminous messy low bun and she sported a less-is-more makeup. Her glam of the day featured a flawless base, arched brows, black eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, a touch of rose toned blush to add a flush of colour to her cheeks, and a deep mauve lip colour to add the finishing touches of glam along with a contrasting red bindi.

Madhuri Dixit's emerald hued saree was dipped in the colours of Holi 2025.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit Exudes "Regal Vibes" In A Black Pantsuit

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Madhuri Dixit, Madhuri Dixit Instagram, Madhuri Dixit Style, Madhuri Dixit Fashion, Madhuri Dixit Saree, Jayanti Reddy, Holi 2025
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now