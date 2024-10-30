Madhuri Dixit And Dr. Shriram Nene's Sea-Facing Mumbai Home Blends M.F. Husain's Artwork With Modern Touches

Madhuri Dixit's home in Mumbai is a welcoming space on the 53rd floor of a Mumbai high rise building, that speaks volumes about the merger of art and technology under one tranquil roof. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress and her husband Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene roped in architect Apoorva Shroff from Lyth Design to deliver their dream abode with a custom-made sophisticated touch.

In an interview with Architectural Digest, Madhuri Dixit was quoted as saying, "Everything [in this Mumbai home] is uncluttered; it's straight lines... beautiful yet artistic''. Her husband Dr. Nene added, "Our take on contemporary design is very similar''. What's more, their architect Apoorva Shroff said about this project's brief, "a sanctuary that blends contemporary aesthetics with a minimalist undertone, emphasising straight lines, clean forms, and a sober palette''. He further added that this convinced him to use a, "neutral interior palette that complements the homeowners' vibrant personalities".

The late Indian modernist painter M.F. Husain's vibrant paintings, which he hand-painted with Madhuri as his muse in mind, are the centre of the abode's design language. The entrance foyer is decorated with a larger-than-life console by Vikram Goyal's Viya Home. It is lent further grandeur by M.F. Husain's holy Ganesha paintings and a Jaipur Rugs vivid carpet. A natural wood ceiling adds calm amidst the myriad colours splashed around the room.

But it doesn't end here; the artwork is the ornament set on the walls that adds life and character to the home with its bright colours. Madhuri saying, "Husain Ji wanted to paint the walls of my home, but I objected on the account of moving, so he painted me some of his finest works.'' She further added, "I just love the colours he used; it pops out.''

The dining area in Madhuri's home is a change from the living room and has a chic well-stocked bar. It houses an oval-shaped dining table with a stone top standing on a metal base and quilted teal leather chairs. It is accompanied by a white console with gold knobs on top of which, is the crowning jewel, which is M.F. Husain's Dancing Women acrylic painting on canvas.

The master bedroom offers a coastal view of the Arabian sea that offers peace amidst the chaos. The white marble flooring of the bedroom works like magic with the wood veneer that covers the wardrobe. Modern circular glass lighting pieces hung from the ceiling, grey and white-themed soft furnishings add the perfect touch of calm that the two show-stopper paintings by M.F. Hussain christened Horse with Ganesh and Horse with Man and Woman needed. A well-lit powder room with a wooden counter, wide ceramic basins, a cinematic bulbs decorated mirror, and spacious shower area added the perfect touch to its interiors.

One of her son's bedrooms is a rendition of a modern design and a contemporary apartment with a comfortable king-size bed with grey furnishings, a wooden bedside table with drawers, a black-hued glass lighting piece hung from the ceiling down complete with a three-piece series of M.F. Husain's paintings in a bright red with splashes of orange and blue that adorn the bedside wall.

Madhuri Dixit's Mumbai home is a sanctuary for their family with its contemporary design matched to perfection with M.F. Husain's paintings.

