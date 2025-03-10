Madhuri Dixit Exudes "Regal Vibes" In A Black Pantsuit

When it comes to the best ethnic fashion, one can always count on the Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit, for some inspiration. The star, who is known for her subtle sartorial choices, always makes sure to impress citizens with her stylish looks.

This time, Madhuri ditched her stunning traditional ensembles. Instead, she went for something more chic and classy. For the green carpet of the IIFA Awards 2025, Madhuri Dixit looked gorgeous in an all-black outfit. For the event, Madhuri opted for a black pantsuit that consisted of a black tailored blazer, which she paired with matching baggy pants. Her blazer came with a golden buttoned front that added more charm to the look. Madhuri paired her pantsuit with a sheer black corset top beneath it. Her outfit was an ideal blend of modern style and classic charm with her signature aesthetics. Letting her outfit talk, the star accessorised her look with golden earrings and rings. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the star went with a subtle glam makeup look for the night. With a seamless base, contoured cheeks, an ample amount of highlighter and blush, shimmery eyes, mascara-coated lashes, neatly done brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, and bold red lips, the star looked as stunning as ever.

Madhuri completed her look by letting her side-parted hair half pinned while leaving the rest of the tresses cascading down her shoulders.

