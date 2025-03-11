Madhuri Dixit Paints The Town Red In A Custom Made Gauri And Nainika Gown

Madhuri Dixit never fails to make heads turn with her stylish looks. Be it Western or traditional, the star always makes a style case with her impeccable style and sartorial choices.

Madhuri Dixit owned every bit of glam as she aced the IIFA 2025 red carpet. The star looked stunning as ever as she slipped into a custom-made Gauri and Nainika. The star indeed channelled her inner diva in a beautiful red dress that looked every bit as stunning. The red number came with off-shoulder sleeves and a bodycon fit that added an extra edge to the attire.

The plunging neckline added more charm to her look, and the body-hugging front that slowly cascaded into a beautiful flare at the back added a dramatic factor to the attire. Letting the outfit talk, the star accessorised her look with a heavy diamond necklace and a pair of diamond studs to complete her look. For her makeup, she turned to her signature glam look with a seamless base, lots of blush and highlighter, mascara-coated lashes, winged liner, brown smokey lids, contoured cheeks, and bold red lips. Styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, the actress completed her look by leaving side-parted wavy tresses down her shoulders.

