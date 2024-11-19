"I Was Living My Dream", Says Madhuri Dixit On Getting Married And Stepping Away From The Spotlight

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit has always been unfiltered about her personal life. The actress-slash-dancer, who recently appeared in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, spoke about her decision to get married at the peak of her acting career. In an exclusive interview with Galatta India, Madhuri said, “I was very happy because, for me, the paraphernalia was not very important to me. I loved what I did. I love acting, dancing, and everything to do with my profession. Anything else is just a bonus, like people considering you as a star. But I haven't ever felt that way about me. So, for me, it was never like, ‘Oh my god, I am going away from the public eye. I am getting married at the peak of my career.' I never thought of it that way.”

She further added, “I just thought I have met the right person for me. This is the man I want to marry, and I am going to get married to this guy because everybody dreams for themselves. For me, it was like having a house, a husband, having family, and kids. I love kids. So, having kids was a big part of that dream. When people say, ‘Oh, you were away, and didn't you miss?', I be like ‘No, I didn't miss because I was living my dream.”

Earlier, Madhuri also talked about how she got offers from Hollywood while she was pregnant and she ultimately chose to turn them down. In an exclusive conversation with News 18, she stated, “At that time, I was so involved in making a family and living that life, which was also a part of my dreams.”

Tips To Get Back At Work After A Break

If you, like Madhuri, want to return to work after a long pause, then we have listed a few expert tips from Harvard Business Review on how to get back to work.

1. Reignite Your Network

Once you're back at work after a long break, the first step to make is to “go public” with your job search and make an effort to connect with as many as possible.

2. Determine Your “Job Building Blocks”

After a good break, list out your prior significant work and volunteer roles. Write down your responsibilities and then circle your best ones. These are your “job building blocks.”

3. Consider The 4 C's

The last step before going back to work is to consider the 4 C's. The first is control, which is about the power you have over your schedule—when, where, and how to work. Then, it's content about your level of satisfaction with the work you're doing. Third is the compensation, which is not just your salary but other bonuses as well. And last is the culture, which has to do with your work environment.

