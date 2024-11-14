Yami Gautam On Navigating Motherhood And How Life "Changes In That One Moment" After Giving Birth

Yami Gautam is a great actress and now, an even better mother. The star, who became a mother in May 2024, talked about her experience of being a mother for the first time after giving birth to her son Vedavid. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Yami said, “I still don't believe sometimes that I am a mother! Especially when I have to refer to Vedavid as 'my son' while I am talking to someone. That's the time when you spell it loud.”

Talking about the shift in her priorities after becoming a mother, she said, “Absolutely, I remember the day I came back home from the hospital, and everyone wanted to see the baby. You know how it is in every family. I just took a moment and sat next to Aditya. I said, ‘I don't know how to explain this, but it feels that my life just before this moment seems like a blur to me.' You're not just giving birth to a baby; you're giving birth to your own self. This is no exaggeration. Everything—psychologically, emotionally, and physically—changes in that one moment.”

Yami also opened up about how she prepared herself for the arrival of a child. She said no amount of reading manuals and books can prepare you for the arrival of a child. She stated, “You're literally learning every day. No one can prepare you enough. The more you're spending time, the more your baby teaches you. I try not to open the internet on everything there is. There's God's best creation called mothers and thank God for mothers!” She further said how she still always counts on her mother for everything and anything else.

Further, Yami also talked about how her husband Aditya is in the role of a father. She stated, “He is an absolute hands-on father, a burp expert, and Vedavid loves him. You have to see the moment he spots Aditya! He lights up, feels so shy, and suddenly, at the same time, he jumps at him even before you know it!” It's like cable work happening at that time.”

