Yami Gautam Looks Everyday Chic In Black Bell Bottoms And Patch Laden Shirt

Yami Gautam looked like an absolute star in a recent picture she dropped of herself on her Instagram handle. The Dhoom Dhaam actress made sure to turn up her fashion quotient high as she posed wearing a an-all black bell bottoms and patch filled shirt for the occasion.

Yami Gautam made sure to slay while she got caught on camera wearing a pair of flared black bell bottom trousers that she teamed with a matching button-down shirt with a V-neckline and graphic multicoloured patches stitched onto it in an abstract manner.

The new mother accessorised her with a pair of dainty silver earrings and her wedding solitaire ring adorned on her ring finger.

Yami's tresses were styled into a beautiful side-parted voluminous waves filled look and she teamed it with an overall blushed makeup look. Yami's pretty face sported her fresh skin, bushy brows, a cherry blush on the apples of her cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with lots of mascara and a cherry hued lip gloss t add the finishing touch to the look.

Yami Gautam's casual day ready look was complete with a quirky coordinated set.

