Inside Namrata Shirodkar And Mahesh Babu's Holiday Diaries From 'Snow-Kissed Paradise'

Namrata and Mahesh shared these images. (courtesy: NamrataShirodkar)

Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu and their son Gautham and daughter Sitara are having a gala time in the snow-capped "paradise" of St. Moritz, Switzerland. Namrata and Mahesh Babu have actively been sharing pictures from their holiday abode. Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar also joined them. On Saturday, Namrata shared a bunch of pictures with sister Shilpa, son Gautham and daughter Sitara. Dressed in their winter best, they can be seen enjoying the scenic beauty around them. Sharing the pictures, Namrata wrote, "Snow kissed paradise...making memories." Take a look:

A day ago, Mahesh Babu shared a cute picture with his kids. In the pictures, Mahesh Babu's face can be seen covered. He can be seen taking goofie selfies with kids. He simply wrote in the caption, "Paradise" and dropped a string of heart emojis. Take a look:

Here are some more pictures from Namrata Shirodkar's album:

Mahesh Babu, Namrata, son Gautham and daughter Sitara are often spotted together on a family vacation. Giving a tour of Edinburgh, Namrata shared photos and reels on her Insta feed a couple of months back. She captioned the pictures, "A journey through time!! Exploring #EdinburghCastle... and its intricate architecture!! #Scotland "

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in 2005. They welcomed Gautham, one year later. They are parents to daughter Sitara who turned 11 this year.

Mahesh Babu made his debut as a lead with Raja Kumarudu (1999) opposite Preity Zinta. He has featured in films like Athadu, Pokiri, Athidhi, Dookudu, Spyder, Bharat Ane Nenu, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Maharshi, to name a few. He will next be seen in Guntur Kaaram.