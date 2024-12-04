<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Shilpa Shirodkar Reveals She Had A Fight With Sister Namrata Before Entering The House - "Did not Talk To Her For Two Weeks"

Bigg Boss 18, known for its intense drama and heated conversations, has added layers of excitement to its latest episode. The latest promo shows Shilpa Shirodkar talking about a fight she had with her sister, actress Namrata Shirodkar, wife of South superstar Mahesh Babu. While recalling the incident, the actress even breaks down in tears. It all begins when filmmaker Anurag Kashyap appears on the reality show as a special guest. In the promo released by the makers, Anurag Kashyap is seen talking to Shilpa Shirodkar. He says, “You [Shilpa Shirodkar] have earned the 'diplomatic' tag in the show.” To this, the actress says, "Gharwale nhi hai nah mere, who will hold me and say. [I don't have my own family to support me.] I am the youngest child in my family." Anurag then brings Shilpa Shirodkar's sister Namrata Shirodkar into the picture. When Anurag asks Shilpa about her equation with Namrata Shirodkar, she reveals, “Meri aur uski ek fight ho gyi thi jab main andar aa rhi thi. Toh do hafte main ussey baat nhi ki. [She and I had a fight before I entered the house. I did not talk to her for two weeks] I really really miss her a lot. I hope she comes.” While narrating the incident, Shilpa breaks down in tears.

Tomorrow Episode Promo: Contestants ke related personal life questions aur unke Bigg Boss journey ke baare me questions in podcast style.pic.twitter.com/2KKzCY42zo — #BiggBoss_Tak???? (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 3, 2024

In the previous episodes, Shilpa Shirodkar opened up about her deep bond with Namrata Shirodkar. Shilpa shared how she was unable to bid farewell to her sister before stepping into the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, on Shilpa Shirodkar's birthday, November 20, Namrata wrote a heartfelt note for her sister. It read, "Happy Birthday to the bestest sister in the world, Shilpa Shirodkar. I am watching you every day on #BiggBoss18, and you are rocking it!!! Rooting for you to come home with the trophy."

Shilpa Shirodkar has been facing much wrath for her stance inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. Even Salman Khan once schooled her for betraying her co-contestant Karan Veer Mehra despite calling him her “priority”.