<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Rajat Dalal Calls Shilpa Shirodkar "<i>Phattu</i>"

The dynamics inside Bigg Boss 18 are shifting with each passing day. In the promo for the upcoming episode, Shilpa Shirodkar and Rajat Dalal are seen engaging in a verbal spat. During the argument, Rajat calls Shilpa "phattu [coward].” It all starts with Rajat questioning Shilpa, saying, "Aap sabka dhyaan rakhte ho... Agar ghar mein kalesh ho raha hai aur agar un 3 logon ko target kare kisi bhi cheez ke liye. [You care for everyone... If there's chaos in the house and it's clear that three people are being targeted by someone for any reason.]” Shilpa responds, "Jab tak baat mere pe nahi aati main koi bhi judgement paas nahi karungi. [Until it concerns me, I would not pass any judgement.]” Rajat then adds, "Ab se mera apna manna hai koi kisi bhi tarah se, apne aap ko captain na samjhe. [Now it's my belief, no one should consider themselves the captain in any way.]”

Shilpa Shirodkar retorts, "Aap mujhe mat bolo ki mujhe kab react karna hai aur kaise react karna hai. [Do not tell me when and how I should react.]” In response, Rajat Dalal shouts, "Maine aapko poocha hai, order nahi diya hai. [I asked you, I didn't give you an order.]” Shilpa responds, "Aapke hisaab se sabko bolna chahiye jo aapko lagta hai ki sahi baat hai. [According to you, everyone should say what you believe is right.]” At this point, Rajat loses his cool. He says, "Shilpa ji phattu. [Coward Shilpa Ji.]” With a shocked expression, Shilpa asks, "What?"

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 18 is gearing up for its first round of eliminations. Earlier, Bigg Boss conducted a nomination task, asking contestants to nominate their least favourite participant. After the counting was done, Bigg Boss announced that Chahat Pandey, Muskan Bamne, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Karan Veer Mehra, and Avinash Mishra are the contestants nominated for the first week. Click here to read in detail.

Bigg Boss 18 is hosted by Salman Khan. The show airs on Colors TV.