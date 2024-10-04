Advertisement

Bigg Boss Season 18: Mahesh Babu's Sister-In-Law Shilpa Shirodkar Is The New Contestant

Bigg Boss Season 18 is set to premiere on Sunday, October 6

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>Bigg Boss Season 18</i>: Mahesh Babu's Sister-In-Law Shilpa Shirodkar Is The New Contestant
Shilpa Shirodhar posted this. (Image courtesy: shilpashirodkar73)
New Delhi:

After the confirmation of Nia Sharma as the first contestant of Bigg Boss Season 18, fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of more contestants. The makers have now shared an exciting promo teasing another participant, and it is none other than the '90s sensation, Shilpa Shirodkar. In a video shared on Instagram, a partial view of Shilpa's face is shown, and she can be heard saying, "I was unconventional, I was bold. Aur log mujhe ‘90s ki sensational queen bulate the. Maine sabhi bade heroes ke saath kaam kiya – Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan. Sirf ek dream tha - Salman ke saath kaam karna. Ab vo sapna bhi mera pura ho raha hai. [And people used to call me the sensational queen of the ‘90s. I worked with all the big heroes – Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan. I had only one dream – to work with Salman. Now that dream of mine is also coming true.]" The clip also showcases the actress' tattoo that reads "Luv life forever."

The text attached to the video reads, “Jisne dekha tha ek dream, woh aa rahi hai usse poora karne in Bigg Boss 18. [The one who had a dream is coming to fulfil it on Bigg Boss 18.]”

For those who missed it, Nia Sharma was officially announced as the first contestant of Bigg Boss Season 18 during the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The revelation was made by none other than director Rohit Shetty. Nia, along with her Laughter Chef co-stars Bharti Singh and Kashmera Shah, appeared as special guests on the stunt-based reality show finale. In an exciting moment, Rohit Shetty revealed that Nia will be joining the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Oh, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was won by Karan Veer Mehra. Click here to read in detail.

Bigg Boss Season 18 is set to premiere on Sunday, October 6, at 9 PM. The show will air on Colors TV and will also be available for streaming on Jio Cinema.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Bigg Boss Season 18, Shilpa Shirodkar
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Parents-To-Be Drashti Dhami-Neeraj Khemka Recreate Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh's Pregnancy Photoshoot. So Wholesome
<i>Bigg Boss Season 18</i>: Mahesh Babu's Sister-In-Law Shilpa Shirodkar Is The New Contestant
Aishwarya Sharma Warns Fans Against Online Scam In Her Name: "People Are Making You Fool"
Next Article
Aishwarya Sharma Warns Fans Against Online Scam In Her Name: "People Are Making You Fool"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com