<i>Bigg Boss Season 18</i>: Mahesh Babu's Sister-In-Law Shilpa Shirodkar Is The New Contestant

After the confirmation of Nia Sharma as the first contestant of Bigg Boss Season 18, fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of more contestants. The makers have now shared an exciting promo teasing another participant, and it is none other than the '90s sensation, Shilpa Shirodkar. In a video shared on Instagram, a partial view of Shilpa's face is shown, and she can be heard saying, "I was unconventional, I was bold. Aur log mujhe ‘90s ki sensational queen bulate the. Maine sabhi bade heroes ke saath kaam kiya – Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan. Sirf ek dream tha - Salman ke saath kaam karna. Ab vo sapna bhi mera pura ho raha hai. [And people used to call me the sensational queen of the ‘90s. I worked with all the big heroes – Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan. I had only one dream – to work with Salman. Now that dream of mine is also coming true.]" The clip also showcases the actress' tattoo that reads "Luv life forever."

The text attached to the video reads, “Jisne dekha tha ek dream, woh aa rahi hai usse poora karne in Bigg Boss 18. [The one who had a dream is coming to fulfil it on Bigg Boss 18.]”

For those who missed it, Nia Sharma was officially announced as the first contestant of Bigg Boss Season 18 during the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The revelation was made by none other than director Rohit Shetty. Nia, along with her Laughter Chef co-stars Bharti Singh and Kashmera Shah, appeared as special guests on the stunt-based reality show finale. In an exciting moment, Rohit Shetty revealed that Nia will be joining the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Oh, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was won by Karan Veer Mehra. Click here to read in detail.

Bigg Boss Season 18 is set to premiere on Sunday, October 6, at 9 PM. The show will air on Colors TV and will also be available for streaming on Jio Cinema.