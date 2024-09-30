<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: The First Confirmed Contestant Is... Drum Roll...Nia Sharma

For all the Bigg Boss fans, there is an exciting update. Nia Sharma has been announced as the first confirmed contestant of the upcoming season, premiering on October 6. The official reveal was made during the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 on September 29. The finale featured special guests, including Jigra cast members, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, alongside Laughter Chef participants Nia Sharma, Kashmera Shah and Bharti Singh. In a special moment, host Rohit Shetty announced Nia Sharma's participation in Bigg Boss 18.

Nia Sharma is a popular TV personality who has appeared in many shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Suhagan Chudail.

In case you missed it, Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, taking home the trophy along with a cash prize of ₹20 lakh and a car. Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna Shroff, was announced as the first runner-up, while Gashmeer Mahajani secured the position of second runner-up.

Coming back to Bigg Boss Season 18, a few days ago, the makers teased fans with a promo on Instagram. The video features behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of the reality show. It captures the crew in action, busy with shooting, production and editing processes. This season's theme, Time Ka Tandav, is also hinted at through several references to the concept of time.

“Iss baar Bigg Boss jaante hai ghrawalon ka future (This time, Bigg Boss knows the future of the housemates),” says the background voice.

Standing in front of a green screen, Salman Khan discusses the iconic Bigg Boss eye logo. “Yeh aankh dekhti bhi thhi aur dikhati bhi thhi. Par sirf aaj ka hal. Yeh aisi ankh likha jayega itihaas ka pal, dekhegi yeh aane waala kal. Yeh janegi har niyat joh kal bigredi. Dekho, aab hoga Time Ka Tandav (This eye used to see and made others see as well. But only the present condition. One such eye will be written in the annals of history that will foresee the future. It will know every intention that will become worse tomorrow. Now, it will be the Storm Of Time),” the host says.

The text attached to the video read, “Warning This BTS might make you fall in love with Salman Khan all over again!”

Bigg Boss Season 18 will air on Colors TV. The show will also be available for streaming on JioCinema.