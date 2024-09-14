Nia Sharma Completes 14 Years In TV Industry: "Forever Grateful"

Nia Sharma recently completed 14 years in the entertainment industry. The actress shared photos and videos of the celebration on Instagram. In the pictures, Nia is dressed in her Suhagan Chudail character's outfit. The first photo shows her holding a customised cake decorated with pictures of herself and the message "14 Years of Nia Sharma." Her vanity van was festively decorated with black, white and red balloons. Other shots capture Nia's surprised reaction as she enters the van, along with candid moments of her bursting a party popper, blowing out candles and cutting the cake.

The caption of her post read, "Marking the 14th year In my field Has been nothing but awesome. Forever grateful for all the good things and the bad ones too… embraced it all with grace and dignity..Fought it all.. won it all.. loved it all.."

She continued, "And forever indebted to the well wishers who do such awesome things and make my presence felt. Virginiaaaa.. noor.. siti.. Forum.. this is everything. Thanks you for the bottom of my heart. P.S Talk to me with respect I am a senior now."

Reacting to the post, Arjun Bijlani wrote, “Cheers to many more.” Sudesh Lehri dropped red hearts, flowers, cake and raising hands emojis. Shantanu Maheshwari said, “Congratulations!!! More and more success.” Many others followed suit.

Nia Sharma made her television debut with Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She rose to fame after appearing in the Star Plus show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which ran for almost two years and aired over 500 episodes.

Currently, Nia is filming for Suhagan Chudail. The show's cast includes Deb Chandrima Singha Roy, Zayn Ibad Khan, Aradhana Sharma, Apara Mehta, Sachin Khurana, Aman Deep Garg and Jyoti Mukerji. Suhagan Chudail airs on Colors TV and is available for streaming on JioCinema.