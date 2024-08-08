Nia Sharma's Fan Girl Moment With Fardeen Khan: "My Forever Crush"

Nia Sharma lived her fan-girl moment. The actress recently shared a photo with Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan on her Instagram story. In the selfie, the actors are seen flashing their warmest smiles. Nia looks stunning in a black-fitted turtleneck dress, while Fardeen looks dapper in a powder blue outfit. She captioned the image: "Forever crush." ICYDK: Fardeen was on the sets of the comedy-culinary show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment to promote his upcoming film Khel Khel Mein. This film also stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

Directed by Muddassar Aziz, Khel Khel Mein is a comedy thriller about a group of friends and their partners who gather for a game night, which leads to the revelation of secrets.

Aditya Seal recently spoke about the experience of working with such a big star cast, calling it a "blast on set".

Fardeen, the son of veteran actor and filmmaker Feroz Khan, debuted in 1998 with Prem Aggan. His filmography includes Jungle, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot, Dev, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Om Jai Jagadish, Jnasheen, Fida, No Entry, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Life Partner, and All The Best.

After his last appearance in Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010, Fardeen took a break from acting. He returned to the industry in 2024 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Nia Sharma, on the other hand, became a household name with her stint in the TV serial Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has also worked in TV shows such as Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin, reality show Comedy Nights Bachao season 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India and web series Twisted.