Fardeen Khan On Losing 25 Kilos: "I Didn't Feel Like Myself At All"

Actor Fardeen Khan, who has returned to the big screen with Housefull 5, has recently opened up about his weight loss journey in an interview with Cyrus Broacha. He talked about losing 25 kilos and quitting alcohol, which helped in his weight loss journey.

Fardeen Khan Opens Up About Losing 25 Kilos

Fardeen Khan's weight loss journey has become an inspirational tale for his fans. After being away from the screen for more than a decade, he returned to acting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi and fans noticed the change in his looks. He lost nearly 25 kilos over the past couple of years - a fact that hasn't gone unnoticed by fans and media alike.

“I was 102-103 at my heaviest. Not muscle. Good old body fat… as of last week, I am 78-79 now. Some 25 kilos off,” Khan told Cyrus Broacha.

The Housefull 5 actor revealed that losing weight was not just about transformation, but about maintaining good health as well. He confessed, "I didn't feel like myself at all".

Previously, the actor opened up about his weight loss during an interview with Zoom TV. He revealed that he was trolled on social media. "I was a worldwide trending topic at that time and not for the right reasons."

Quitting Alcohol Was The Major Turning Point

His weight loss journey kicked in when he decided to quit his relationship with alcohol. Fardeen Khan shared that he quit drinking in 2020 because it was interfering with his health and lifestyle.

Fardeen Khan also revealed during the interview how quitting alcohol helped. "I was sober in the early 2020s. That's when I kicked the habit full on during the COVID-19 lockdown. I stopped in one go."

He shared how it was the first time that his 'brain fog kind of cleared.' "I was feeling bloody 60 years old. Now, when you wake up, I feel clean, sober… I quit overnight, but coming to terms with your new life was a tough journey," he shared.