Mumtaz On Daughter Natasha Madhwani-Fardeen Khan's Divorce: "They Are Still Husband And Wife..."

Veteran actor Mumtaz recently addressed her daughter Natasha Madhwani's separation from actor Fardeen Khan.

What's Happening

Mumtaz shared that while she has accepted the situation, she does not support the idea of the couple getting divorced.

In an interview with The Times of India, Mumtaz said, "They are saying they are separating, but they still aren't divorced. I love Fardeen a lot. He was born in front of me. They are still husband and wife."

"Nothing serious has happened. Maybe they don't get along anymore. Every marriage has ups and downs," she added, noting that both Natasha and Fardeen are "too old" and don't take her advice anymore. Mumtaz also said that arguments are common when people don't get along.

Mumtaz added that Fardeen and Natasha should not legally end their marriage, especially because they have children together. "Fardeen is a good father," she said, noting that he adjusts his shooting schedule based on their needs. "He respects me till date," she added.

Mumtaz has known Fardeen since his birth, as she worked alongside his father, late actor Firoz Khan, in several films including Woh Koi Aur Hoga (1967), C.I.D. 909 (1967), Aag (1967), Mela (1971), Upaasna (1971), and Apradh (1972).

Background

Last year, Fardeen Khan had opened up about the couple's struggles with parenthood. He said that he and Natasha had difficulty having children, which led them to move to London and seek medical assistance.

The couple became parents to a daughter, Diani, and a son, Azarius, through IVF. Fardeen also took a two-year break from work after his daughter's birth to focus on fatherhood. "I wish I hadn't taken such a long break from work. The only brownie point is that I have two beautiful children with whom I could spend so much time," he told The Times of India.

Fardeen also spoke about his journey to sobriety in 2020. On Cyrus Broacha's podcast, he said, "I was at a stage where I just didn't feel myself. I became sober in 2020 and I stopped alcohol in one go. I needed to stop, it was interfering with my life. I took professional help to stop and it was the best decision I have made in my life. I started drinking very, very young so this was the first time the brain fog lifted."

His break from films wasn't just limited to parenthood. Fardeen had earlier taken a sabbatical after the death of his father, Firoz Khan, in 2009 due to lung cancer. "It affected me deeply," he said, adding that he "needed time for closure."

Fardeen Khan recently made his return to the screen with Housefull 5, a comedy whodunit directed by Tarun Mansukhani.