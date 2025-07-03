Mumtaz Reveals She Gets Fillers On Her Face Every 4 Months: "Not A Crime"

Film veteran Mumtaz has shared her two cents on plastic surgery and fillers. The 77-year-old admitted that although she never went under the knife, she does get facial fillers occasionally. The actress also affirmed that she isn't against plastic surgery.

Mumtaz, in a conversation with the Times of India, revealed that she works out regularly for over an hour, follows a nutritious diet and makes sure to have dinner by 7 pm.

She said, “If you don't work out, you won't look good. I have not done any facelifts, but sometimes when I am too tired, I do use fillers on my left and right sides of my face. Usse chal jata hai ek do mahina. (It lasts for a month or two). I do it once every four months. I don't feel the need to go under the knife, till now.”

Mumtaz also weighed in on the now-rampant beauty practice, plastic surgery.

She shared, “If you feel there is anything less in you, then you must rectify it. It is not a crime to change it. Everybody wants to look good and beautiful. Even if I feel like I need something I need to work on, I will change it. Even if I have to do a plastic surgery, I will do it. If that makes me look beautiful, why not? Everybody should do it.”

Mumtaz's perspective on cosmetic procedures comes days after the sudden death of Shefali Jariwala. The actress, best known as the Kaanta Laga girl, passed away tragically on June 27 after reportedly suffering from a cardiac arrest. She was 42.

Investigations have indicated that Shefali Jariwala was into self-medication and was undergoing anti-ageing treatment for the last five to six years. Reports also claim that she had taken anti-ageing injections without medical supervision.

Additionally, forensic science experts and police who searched Shefali Jariwala's home found glutathione vials. It is a type of drug often used for skin fairness and detoxification. Vitamin C injections, acidity pills and other over-the-counter anti-ageing supplements were also retrieved.