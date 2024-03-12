Arjun Bijlani Shares Health Update Post Surgery: 'Will Be Back On My Feet And Working Soon'

Image was Instagrammed by Arjun Bijlani. (courtesy: arjunbijlani)

Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani was hospitalised in Mumbai last week after experiencing discomfort caused by appendicitis. On Sunday, the actor shared health update post his surgery with his fans and followers on Instagram. In an extensive post, he thanked the hospital staff including the surgeons. His note read, "Just wanted to update you all that the surgery went well and I'm on the road to recovery. I'm feeling better than yesterday and will be back on my feet and working soon. Thank you to everyone for all the well wishes and prayers, I'm truly humbled by the outpouring of love and support. I can't express how much it means to me to have such amazing people in my life. Your kind words and thoughts have helped me through this challenging time."

He added in his post, "I want to give a special thanks to the medical team for their exceptional care and expertise. I feel blessed to have such dedicated professionals taking care of me.thank you dr @vinodchandi And dr @shellybhai my wonderful surgeons. Dr Shiv ka operation karne ke liye."

The actor signed off the post by thanking his wife Neha Swami. "I can't wait to be back to my regular routine and doing what I love. Your continued support means the world to me and I appreciate it more than you know. Thank you @nehaswamibijlani for always being there by my side .you are one of a kind."

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani's post:

On Monday, the actor shared ab set of pictures of himself at his Mumbai home. In them, he can be seen watching the sunset while being comfortably seated on a chair. For the caption he wrote, "At home now !! In my corner recovering."

Arjun Bijlani is best-known for starring in shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Udaan Sapnon Ki, Naagin, Meri Aashiqui and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. The actor made his debut in Bollywood with the 2016 film Direct Ishq, directed by Rajiv S Ruia.