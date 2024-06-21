Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ahead Of The Grand Premiere, A Tour Of The New House

Glimpses of the house. (courtesy: officialjioconema)

Ahead of the grand premiere of the television reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3, the makers gave a peak into the house in a video that was posted on social media on Thursday. The video begins with glimpses of the garden, which features a huge swimming pool. We then get a tour of the gym area. There are also visuals of the living room, done up in red and gold. There's a corner with paintings. The video then takes us to the kitchen and the dining area. The bedroom is full of vibrant bedding and it is painted in shades of bright pink.

The caption on the video shared by the makers read, "Sajj chuka hai Bigg Boss ka ghar. Kya aap hai taiyaar (The house is decorated. Are you ready) Bigg Boss OTT 3 streaming exclusively on Jio Cinema Premium starting tomorrow, 9 pm."

Ahead of the show's grand premiere, a teaser was shared by the makers on Instagram and it features host Anil Kapoor dancing on the stage. "The stage is set and so is our host, Anil Kapoor. Get ready to witness a 'khaas' night with #BiggBossOTT3 Grand Premiere. Streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium, tonight at 9 pm," read the caption on the post.

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT Hindi was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. The winner for the season was Divya Agarwal. The second edition was hosted by Salman Khan and Elvish Yadav won that season. Bigg Boss OTT 3 will mark Anil Kapoor's debut as a host of the TV reality show.