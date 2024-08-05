<i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 14</i>: <i>Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!</i> Actor Shilpa Shinde Gets Eliminated

You must be living under a rock, if you haven't heard about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The stunt-based reality show, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is only getting interesting with each passing day. Latest update: TV actress Shilpa Shinde, who is known for her role in the daily soap Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, has been eliminated from the show. As per a Times Of India report, the elimination took place after the stunt that involved a snake. During the stunt, Shilpa was finding it hard to manage the snake. At one point, the actress said that she was completely “blank”, the report added. “I'm not sure what happened during the stunt. I went blank,” Shilpa was quoted as saying.

A video of the stunt was also shared by a fan on X (formerly Twitter).

I skipped my heart beat when snake choked #ShilpaShinde's neck



Her tongue was coming out..It was so scary..Still she performed very well & tried her best



Love you sweetheart ♥️????????kudos to your firm-determination#ShilpaShinde#KKK14 @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/eUM7bgTOgF — Pulkit (@am_pulkit) August 5, 2024

Previously, Shilpa Shinde extended her support towards co-contestant Asim Riaz. ICYDK, the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up got into a heated argument with Abhishek Kumar leading to his eviction. In an interaction with Times Now, Shilpa defended Asim saying that he was “provoked”.

“Kuch bhi nahin hua tha. Aap ke sar paani chala jata hai. Down-to-earth hona chahiya. Ek banda ek taraf aur baki ek jhoondh hai, usko bhadkaya gaya as they knew his nature. Sablog success handle nahin kar pate. Sab log galat the, sab log sahi the. Maine use baar baar bola ki woh chup rahe, bahas na kare. Usko zyada bolne ki aadat hai. He wanted to share his experience and the pain he has gone through. (People should be humble. Asim was alone on one side and others ganged up against him, provoked him. I kept urging him not to speak or argue with Rohit Shetty. They knew his nature and yet bullied him and instigated him. Everyone cannot handle success. He has a habit of talking too much),” she said.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 can be streamed on JioCinema.