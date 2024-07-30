<i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 14</i>: Arjit Taneja, Kushal Tandon Thrash Asim Riaz For His Aggressive Behaviour - "Clearly Deluded"

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, which premiered on July 27, is already making the headlines. The stunt-based reality show is hosted by Rohit Shetty. In one of the recent episodes, contestant Asim Riaz engaged in a heated verbal spat with co-contestant Abhishek Kumar. Asim's behaviour was slammed by former Khatron Ke Khiladi participants — Arjit Taneja and Kushal Tandon. Television actor Arjit Taneja shared a clip of the argument on X. He wrote, “I did Khatron Ke Khiladi last year and had one of the best times of my life. This guy is clearly deluded AF. It's a stunt-based show, get over Bigg Boss. I so wish he was in my season. Don't know how Rohit sir tolerated this Idiot. On a serious note, he needs help.” Arjit Taneja was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Kushal Tandon participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

Kushal Tandon also reacted to Asim Riaz's poor conduct. The television actor dropped a video from the argument on X (formerly Twitter) where Asim is seen boasting about his car collections. “Sohrat kya sohrat bro? Ek Bigg Boss? (Fame, what fame bro? Bigg Boss?) And what car is he flaunting about, second-hand cars? Kitnaaa paisaaaa hain be? Bank account details share karna. (How much money do you have? Share your bank account details.)" Hats off to Rohit Shetty sir, how he handled that crap. Huge respect for Rohit sir,” wrote Kushal.

The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 also shared a video of Asim Riaz and Abhishek Kumar's tiff on Instagram. As per the clip, the drama unfolded when co-contestant Niyati Fatnani took a jab at Asim Riaz. She claimed how the former Bigg Boss participant repeatedly reminded others of his past. Watch the full video here:

Asim Riaz became the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 13. Abhishek Kumar also finished as the first runner-up in Bigg Boss 17.