<i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 14</i>: Participant Krishna Shroff's "Most Challenging Experience"

For Krishna Shroff, daughter of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, “firsts are always special.” Even if it is scary. She is all set to appear in the stunt-based game show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. The Rohit Shetty-led reality show was shot in Romania last month. The show will premiere on July 27. Now, Krishna has shared a set of two pictures with Rohit Shetty on Instagram. It seems that the pictures are from one of the shoot days in Romania. The opening frame is a selfie featuring Krishna and the filmmaker. Next, we can see them smiling ear-to-ear for the camera.

Krishna Shroff has also written an elaborate note on Instagram. She said, “First reality show, first TV stint, first project with Rohit Shetty. Firsts are always special, and in my case, it was scary but also the most fulfilling experience I could have ever asked for! For somebody who's always up for a challenge, who's pictured as the strongest woman in the room, trust me when I say this: Khatron Ke Khiladi was far from easy—it was the most intense and challenging experience of my life.”

“I honestly wouldn't have done the things I was able to achieve without Rohit Sir cheering me on, guiding me, and pushing me beyond what even I believed I was capable of because he believed in me. He's truly the best! He helped me push my boundaries, fight my fears, and changed me into a better person, forever,” she added.

Krishna Shroff signed off by saying, “Can't wait for you all to witness the adrenaline rush and absolute madness on July 27 at 9:30 PM only on Colors TV.”

In an interview with news agency ANI, Krishna Shroff revealed that she used to watch the highlights of the previous seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi with her brother, actor Tiger Shroff. Calling KKK14 a “big platform”, she said, “I hope I am able to show people what I am capable of doing as an individual.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will be telecasted on Colors TV. Fans can also watch it on JioCinema.