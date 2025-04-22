Rohit Shetty On His Rumoured Rift With Shah Rukh Khan: "<i>Ek</i> Respect <i>Hai Humare Beech Mein...</i>"

Rohit Shetty collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan on two films - Chennai Express and Dilwale. While the former one proved a gold at the box office, the latter one didn't impress audience or critics. Since then, rumours of a feud between the two have been swirling. In a recent conversation with Komal Nahta on his Game Changers podcast, Rohit addressed the rumours and clarified there's no such thing.

Addressing the rumours if Dilwale debacle impacted their relationship, Rohit said, "Nahi aisa kuch nahi (There's nothing like that)."

Rohit added, "Ek respect hai humare beech me aur Dilwale ke baad ye hua ki immediately phir humne humare khud ki production house kholi. Humne decide kiya ki hum khud ki filmein banayenge. Agar loss bhi ho to humara ho, jabki loss nahi hua tha. (We have mutual respect. We started our own production house after Dilwale. We decided to make our own films so that if we face a loss, it is on us. However, we did not face a loss in Dilwale)."

Rohit mentioned Dilwale was a huge success overseas. Notably, Dilwale was produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan under their production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment. Dilwale was released on December 19, 2015 and clashed with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Bajirao Mastani featuring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next, King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will feature Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles.

