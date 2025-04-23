Rohit Shetty Confirms Ranveer Singh's <i>Simmba</i> Sequel, Plans To Take Akshay Kumar-Led <i>Sooryavanshi</i> Forward

Rohit Shetty's cop universe has a separate fanbase of its own. Last year, Singham Again which was the third film in the Singham franchise, was released in theatres on November 1, 2025.

It had an ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan, with Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh in cameo roles.

Singham Again was the fifth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. He also has Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi in the same genre.

Recently on Komal Nahta's podcast, Rohit Shetty confirmed that both Simmba and Sooryavanshi will have sequels.

The director said, "Simmba ka bhi part 2 hoga, Sooryavanshi bhi aage badhegi. Aur bhi log aaenge. Aur bhi filmein banengi cop universe mein. So, that's why we created that universe (Simmba's sequel will happen soon. We also plan to take Sooryavanshi forward. More actors will be asked to join and more films will be made)."

Rohit Shetty further revealed that he had no plans of building a cop universe brand in the first place. It was only after the massive success of Singham in 2011 that the planning of connecting the separate cop worlds started forming.

Rohit further revealed that it was back in 2019 when the idea of Singham Again came to him. Along with the idea of bringing together such a massive cast featuring all A-listers. He was working on Sooryavanshi in 2019. He concluded by saying that the planning was done, keeping in mind how Tiger and Deepika's character arcs would also move forward in future instalments of the cop verse.