Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Ahluwalia And Other Contestants Return To India

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants pictured at the airport.

The shoot for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 has finally wrapped up. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the current season was filmed in Romania. After the competition, participants, including Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Niyati Fatnani, and others returned to India. Abhishek Kumar spoke to the media at the airport about his experience on the show. He said, “Life ka best experience tha... ab film ka role ayega to mai kahunga ki mai khud action karna chahta hu. Bahut acha experience tha. [It was the best experience of my life… Now, if a film role comes up, I will say I want to do action. It was a very good experience.]

Talking about the host, the former Bigg Boss finalist added, “Rohit sir bahut ache hai. Saare khiladi bahut ache the. [Rohit sir is very good. All the contestants were great.]”

Nimrit Ahluwalia, Niyati Fatnani, and Krishna Shroff exited the airport together. Krishna's father, actor Jackie Shroff, arrived to pick up his daughter. The father-daughter duo were photographed sitting together in the car.

Speaking to the paparazzi, Nimrit Ahluwalia revealed how participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 had helped her overcome her fears. She said, “Koi phobia nahi bacha hai shock se leke paani, height, sab kuch. [I don't have any fears left, from shocks to water to heights, everything.] I think I have come back as a new person.”

Niyati Fatnani also shared that she had a “great time” in Romania. She said, “Bahut acha experience raha. [It was a very good experience.] I have had a great time.” Referring to her fellow contestants, she added, “Hum log kaafi log hai vo 40 days rehkar aaye hai, end tak rehkar aaye hai. To usse aap andaaza laga sakte hai ki sabki journey bahut achi rahi. [There are many of us who have stayed there for 40 days, stayed till the end. So you can imagine that everyone's journey was very good.]”

Sumona Chakravarti, Karan Veer Mehra, Shalin Bhanot, and others will also be appearing in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. The show will be broadcast on Colors TV and will also stream on Jio Cinema.