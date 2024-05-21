Singham Again: Ajay Devgn And Jackie Shroff In Viral Pics From Shoot

Ajay Devgn and Jackie Shroff in BTS photos. (courtesy: tarahadarsh)

New day, new photo from the sets of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again is viral. The picture which is going insanely viral, features the film's lead actor Ajay Devgn with Jackie Shroff during the film's shoot. The picture has been actively shared by fan pages on X (earlier known as Twitter).The caption on the post read, "New pic of Ajay Devgn and Jackie Shroff has been leaked from the sets of Singham Again. In cinemas 15th November 2024." Check out the viral photo here:

Last year, Ajay Devgn's first look from the film was shared by the makers. The poster featured Ajay's face juxtaposed with that of a roaring lion. Ajay's eyes did all the talking. Ajay captioned the post, "He is mighty, he is power, he is danger. He is strength. Singham will roar again - Singham Again ."

About Rohit Shetty's cop universe - the 2021 film Sooryavanshi was the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ranveer Singh played the role of a police officer in the 2018 film Simmba, while Ajay Devgn starred in the cop series Singham. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay played the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in the 2018 film Simmba. The next leg of the cop universe films is Singham Again, also starring Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor along with the other stars of the Rohit Shetty cop universe.

Rohit Shetty stepped into the web world with Indian Police Force. The series that released on January 19 on Prime Video India, starred Sidharth Malhotra along with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.