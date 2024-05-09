'Singham Ka Villain' Arjun Kapoor Shares A Shirtless Selfie From The Sets

Image instagrammed by Arjun Kapoor. (courtesy: ArjunKapoor)

Arjun Kapoor shared an update for his Instagram fans from the sets of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Arjun dropped a shirtless picture of himself on his Instagram stories. In the picture, Arjun Kapoor can be seen clicking a mirror selfie. He can be seen sporting an intense look. Sharing the picture, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Shoot Life!! Singham Again." FYI, Singham Again boasts of a huge star cast. Apart from Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, the film features Deepika Padukone,Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor.

In February, Arjun Kapoor announced that he had joined the Rohit Shetty directorial as a villain. Arjun Kapoor shared his first look from the film. In the picture, Arjun's face can be seen smeared with blood. In the second shot, we can see Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor looking straight into each other's eyes. Arjun Kapoor captioned the post, "Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir's cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem #SinghamAgain." Take a look:

Talking about Rohit Shetty's faith in his potential, Arjun said "I'm ecstatic that a stalwart filmmaker like Rohit Shetty saw I had the potential to play the villain in his massively mounted Singham Again which boasts of so many stars in it! I know I have given it my all and I'm looking forward to seeing how people react to me when the film releases," reported news agency ANI.

Speaking of the challenges of the character, Arjun Kapoor said, "So when I wanted to explore acting, I just wanted to act and face the camera. I was never fixated on what I was selected to play on screen. I wanted to feel the same passion and joy that I had seen actors feel when they gave the shot. I wanted to feel the rush to be in front of the camera and I wanted to work very hard to do a good job," quoted by ANI.

Singham released in 2011. Ajay Devgn, Prakash Raj and Kajal Aggarwal played the pivotal roles in the film. Singham Returns released in 2014. In Singham Returns, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Amole Gupte acted in the lead roles. Simmba, which released in 2018, introduced Ranveer Singh to the cop-universe. Sooryavanshi (2021) inducted Akshay Kumar into the franchise. All of them were hits at the box office.