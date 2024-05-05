Kareena Kapoor Says Singham Again Is A 'Male Testosterone Film': 'Deepika Padukone, Me In Strong Parts'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy kareenakapoor)

Kareena Kapoor, who was recently appointed national ambassador for India by humanitarian organization UNICEF, in an interview with Variety from UN House talked about her and her female co-star Deepika Padukone's role in Singham Again. She said that both her and Deepika Padukone's characters play important roles in the film which stands out as one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, boasting a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor among others.

Calling it a “completely male testosterone movie”, Kareena said, “There's Deepika (Padukone) and me in the film, where we have very strong parts. But obviously it'll be really different, it is the big ticket Bollywood bonanza for this year, and I'm sure people will enjoy that.”

Following her latest film Crew's release, the actress embarked on a holiday to Tanzania with her family. The actress also shared a couple of images from her holiday. In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor can be seen enjoying a safari session, taking in the beauty of the savanna grassland. Dressed in a denim shirt and jeans, she looked gorgeous as ever. Accompanying the star was her son Taimur, who is seen gazing at a herd of deer. In the caption, she wrote: “Savanna girl and boy. Tanzania 2024.”

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in The Buckingham Murders. The thriller premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai last year.