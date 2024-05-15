Singham Again Loading: Arjun Kapoor On 'One Of The Biggest Milestones' Of His Career

Arjun Kapoor with Rohit Shetty. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor, who plays the villain in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Singham Again, shared a BTS photo from the sets of the film along with the film's director Rohit Shetty. Arjun described the film as one of the "biggest milestones" of his career. He captioned the post, "Rohit Shetty ke cop universe ka villain! I have wrapped up my work on Singham Again. My 20th film and one of the biggest milestones of my career with a director who is the boss of mass cinema. I feel blessed to be a part of one of the most entertaining franchises in Indian cinema. Can't wait for our hard work to light up the silver screen soon Singham Again."

In the comments section of Arjun Kapoor's post, his sister and actor Janhvi Kapoor dropped fire and clap emojis. Mayyank Taandon, who starred in Rohit Shetty's series Indian Police Force, commented, "Full power." Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap dropped black heart emojis.

Check out Arjun Kapoor's post here:

Announcing his association with the project earlier this year, Arjun Kapoor shared his poster from the film and he wrote, "Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir's cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem #SinghamAgain."

About Rohit Shetty's cop universe - the 2021 film Sooryavanshi was the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ranveer Singh played the role of a police officer in the 2018 film Simmba, while Ajay Devgn starred in the cop series Singham. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay played the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in the 2018 film Simmba. The next leg of the cop universe films is Singham Again, also starring Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor along with the other stars of the Rohit Shetty cop universe.

Rohit Shetty stepped into the web world with Indian Police Force. The series that released on January 19 on Prime Video India, starred Sidharth Malhotra along with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.