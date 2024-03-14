To Rohit Shetty, Best Wishes From Singham Again Stars Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn with Rohit Shetty. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Director Rohit Shetty, 50 today, received birthday wishes from his friends from the film fraternity and stars of his upcoming film Singham Again - Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. On Rohit Shetty's 50th birthday, Ajay Devgn, who has worked with the director in over 10 films, shared a picture with the birthday boy on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Another year older but the stunts keep getting crazier. Happy birthday friend." For the unversed, last year friends Ajay and Rohit appeared together for an episode of Koffee With Karan, where they spoke about friendships, films and more while sipping coffee.

Take a look at Ajay's post for Rohit:

Kareena Kapoor also wished Rohit Shetty in her own special way. Posting a picture of herself standing in front of a chopper, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday Rohit. You are the only one i would sit on a chopper for. That's how much I love you." Kareena Kapoor has worked with Rohit Shetty in Golmaal 2, Golmaal 3 and Singham Returns.

See Kareena's post for Rohit Shetty:

Joining the bandwagon was also Arjun Kapoor, the newest member of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Arjun, who is all set to appear in Singham Again as the antagonist, wrote in his wish "Wishing the maestro of action, a birthday filled with high-flying stunts and explosive moments. May your day be as fun and lovely as your movies."

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's post below:

About Rohit Shetty's cop universe - the 2021 film Sooryavanshi was the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ranveer Singh played the role of a police officer in the 2018 film Simmba, while Ajay Devgn starred in the cop series Singham.