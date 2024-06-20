Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Rohit Shetty Says He 'Relives His Teen As A Stuntman' On The Show

Rohit Shetty shared this image. (Image courtesy: itsrohitshetty)

Rohit Shetty is currently super busy shooting for his upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. With his timely social media entries, the filmmaker has kept fans updated about the stunt-based reality show. Now, Rohit Shetty has confessed that shooting for “raw and real stunts” in Khatron Ke Khiladi makes him “relive” his “teen as a stuntman”. On Thursday, the show host dropped a couple of pictures of himself from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. In the opening frame, Rohit Shetty, dressed in an all-black ensemble, looks dapper, as he walks toward the camera. The next slide shows him standing atop a container truck, while a car on fire is trying to get inside it. Sharing the pictures, Rohit Shetty wrote, “Khatron Ke Khiladi raw and real stunts... That's what I like about my show... Makes me relive my teen as a stuntman.”

TV actor Vivan Bhatena was the first one to acknowledge his post in the comments section. Vivan wrote, “Kadak”, with a fire emoticon. Sumona Chakravarti wrote, "Whoaaaaa”. Golmaal Again actor Anil Charanjeett, Cirkus star Uday Tikekar and TV actor Arjit Taneja dropped a handful of fire, clap and heart emoticons.

This is not the first time when Rohit Shetty has shared a picture from the set of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Earlier, Rohit Shetty dropped a photo, wherein he can be seen performing a stunt involving a helicopter. The filmmaker shared the post along with a note in the caption, reflecting on his journey as the host of the stunt-based reality show. Along with the picture he wrote, “shooting for another season of Khatron Ke Khiladi in Romania… it's been 10 years hosting this show…thank you for the love you all have given me and this show all these years.” He ended the note with a red heart, hug, and folded hands emoticons.

Soon enough, many contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shared their reactions in the comments section. Actor Arjit Taneja wrote, “Sirr,” along with red heart emoticons. Archana Gautam commented, “Wow superb sir.” Aishwarya Sharma simply wrote, “Rohit Sir.” Rohit Bose Roy added, “Miss me!!” Apart from the former contestants, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus actress Jacqueline Fernandez commented, “All the best sir!!!!!”

FYI: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 is scheduled to premiere in July. In addition to hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Rohit Shetty will also direct Singham Again. The film is a star-studded affair with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor playing prominent roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres in November.