Ajay Devgn Wishes "Bro" Rohit Shetty Happy Birthday <i>Singham</i>-Style

On his 51st birthday on Friday, actor Ajay Devgn wished his “bro” Rohit Shetty with a hilarious post and said that the filmmaker makes “madness look like magic” onscreen.

Ajay is a frequent collaborator with Rohit, and their partnership has resulted in some of Bollywood's biggest hits, such as Zameen, the Golmaal franchise, All the Best: Fun Begins, The Singham franchise, and Bol Bachchan, to name a few.

The actor took to Instagram, where he hilariously shared a video of a toy car crashing into a toy truck—something Rohit is famous for. The filmmaker is known for his high-octane action sequences, which include blasting cars, dramatic car chases, slow-motion explosions, and flying SUVs.

Ajay also shared a picture of the two personalities posing for a picture together and captioned it: “Tere hisse ke bhi aaj maine hi udaa diye… To the man who makes madness look like magic Happy birthday, bro! @itsrohitshetty.”

The duo's latest collaboration was Singham 3. Based on an original story ideated by Kshitij Patwardhan, the film stars Ajay Devgn in the title role, alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

Singham 3 is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe franchise. The film was shot in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kashmir, and Sri Lanka.

On the acting front, Ajay will next be seen in the second installment of Son of Sardaar alongside Mrunal Thakur and Sanjay Dutt. Son of Sardaar was first released in 2012. It featured Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Juhi Chawla.

The 2012 film was based on S. S. Rajamouli's 2010 Telugu film Maryada Ramanna.

He also has De De Pyaar De 2. Directed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 also stars R. Madhavan. The first installment of the franchise, De De Pyaar De, was released in May 2019.

