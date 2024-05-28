Crazy Viral: BTS Video Of Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty And Jackie Shroff From The Sets Of Singham Again

Rohit Shetty shared this image. (courtesy: itsrohitshetty)

For all the fans of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, we have an amazing update. The filmmaker shared a BTS video from the sets of Singham Again. Location: Kashmir. It gives us a virtual tour of the snow-capped mountains, Lal Bazaar, Dal Lake, and lively streets of the picturesque location. We also get a glimpse of Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Jackie Shroff. In the next frame, fans are approaching and hugging the stars. Not to forget, Ajay, dressed as Bajirao Singham, completely steals the spotlight. In his caption, Rohit Shetty wrote, "Had the most amazing and emotional schedule. Thank you for the tremendous love, Kashmir." Reacting to the video, Rohit Shetty's sister Mehek wrote, “What an emotional video.” Veteran actor Anupam Kher said, “Jai Ho!!”

A few days ago, Rohit Shetty shared a picture of Ajay Devgn aka Bajirao Singham on Instagram. The side note read, “Bajirao Singham! SSP (SOG) Special Operations Group Jammu & Kashmir Police… Singham Again… Coming Soon!” For the background, the director picked Singham's title track. As always, Rohit Shetty's sister Mehek was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She simply wrote, “Bajirao Singham.”

Ajay Devgn also shared the same image with the caption, “On Duty…AGAIN!”

Before that, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a snap from the sets of Singham Again on X (formerly Twitter). In the frame, Ajay Devgn and Jackie Shroff are seen in action. “#BreakingNews...New pic of #AjayDevgn and #JackieShroff has been leaked from the sets of #SinghamAgain. In cinemas 15th November 2024,” read the caption.

Last year, Ajay Devgn dropped the first look of Singham Again on Instagram. The poster showed Ajay's face juxtaposed with that of a roaring lion, with Ajay's intense eyes doing all the talking. The caption stated, "He is mighty, he is power, he is danger. He is a strength. Singham will roar again - Singham Again ."

In addition to Ajay Devgn and Jackie Shroff, Singham Again features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.