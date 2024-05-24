Singham Again: Ajay Devgn, 'On Duty...Again,' Is All Set For His Next Mission

Ajay Devgn in Singham Again. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Bajirao Singham is all set to return in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Ajay Devgn, who plays the lead in the film, shared a picture from the shoot of the film on his Instagram profile on Friday and he captioned it, "On Duty...Again #SinghamAgain." Meanwhile, the film's director Rohit Shetty shared a picture of Ajay in a cop's uniform and he wrote, "Bajirao Singham. SSP (SOG) Special Operations Group)...Jammu and Kashmir Police. Singham Again coming soon."

Check out Ajay Devgn's post here:

Last year, Ajay Devgn's first look from the film was shared by the makers. The poster featured Ajay's face juxtaposed with that of a roaring lion. Ajay's eyes did all the talking. Ajay captioned the post, "He is mighty, he is power, he is danger. He is strength. Singham will roar again - Singham Again ."

About Rohit Shetty's cop universe - the 2021 film Sooryavanshi was the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ranveer Singh played the role of a police officer in the 2018 film Simmba, while Ajay Devgn starred in the cop series Singham. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay played the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in the 2018 film Simmba. The next leg of the cop universe films is Singham Again, also starring Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor along with the other stars of the Rohit Shetty cop universe.

Rohit Shetty stepped into the web world with Indian Police Force. The series that released on January 19 on Prime Video India, starred Sidharth Malhotra along with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.