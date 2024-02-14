Singham Again New Poster: And There Will Be 'Mayhem.' It's Villain Arjun Kapoor's Promise

Arjun Kapoor in Singham Again. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

This is not a drill. Arjun Kapoor just checked into Rohit Shetty's cop universe but there is a twist. He isn't the hero. He, in fact, is the villain in Singham Again. On Wednesday, Arjun Kapoor shared his first look from the film. The gory picture features Arjun's face smeared with blood. The second shot features him with Simmba aka Ranveer Singh. Arjun Kapoor captioned the post, "Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir's cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem #SinghamAgain." Meanwhile, Arjun's Gunday co-star Ranveer Singh wrote, "My baba baddest."

Rohit Shetty welcomed Arjun Kapoor onboard with these words, "Insaan galati karta hai, aur usse uski saza bhi milti hai... Lekin ab jo aayega, wo shaitaan hai. Can I say - Introducing Arjun Kapoor. (Man commits mistakes, and he gets punishment for that too...But now the one who has come, is the devil)."

About Rohit Shetty's cop universe - the 2021 film Sooryavanshi was the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ranveer Singh played the role of a police officer in the 2018 film Simmba, while Ajay Devgn starred in the cop series Singham. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay played the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in the 2018 film Simmba. The next leg of the cop universe films is Singham Again, also starring Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor along with the other stars of the Rohit Shetty cop universe.

Rohit Shetty stepped into the web world with Indian Police Force. The series that released on January 19 on Prime Video India, starred Sidharth Malhotra along with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.