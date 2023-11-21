Singham Again: Ajay Devgn Roars (Again). That's It. That's The Post

Ajay Devgn in Singham Again. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Behold the glory of Ajay Devgn as Singham. The makers shared a brand new poster of Singham Again and it features the film's lead actor Ajay Devgn in a super fierce look. The poster features Ajay's face juxtaposed with that of a roaring lion. Ajay's eyes do all the talking. Ajay captioned the post, "He is mighty, he is power, he is danger. He is strength. Singham will roar again - Singham Again ." Meanwhile, filmmaker Rohit Shetty, creator of the cop universe, wrote, "Sher aatank machaata hai, aur zakhmi sher tabaahi! Everyone's favourite cop, Bajirao Singham is back (Lion creates terror, and wounded lion destruction! Everyone's favourite cop, Bajirao Singham is back)."

Check out Ajay Devgn's post here:

BTW, have you met Avni Singham? Kareena Kapoor, shared her poster from the film and she wrote, "It's about time... Rejoining forces with the cop verse."

Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty is the latest addition to the cop universe.

Just so you know, ACP Satya aka Tiger Shroff will also be reporting on duty to Singham.

About Rohit Shetty's cop universe- the 2021 film Sooryavanshi was the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ranveer Singh played the role of a police officer in the 2018 film Simmba, while Ajay Devgn starred in the cop series Singham. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay played the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in the 2018 film Simmba.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty's upcoming project Indian Police Force is also a part of the cop universe. It will feature Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.