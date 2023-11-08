Singham Again: Meet Singham's 'Strength' - Kareena Kapoor As Avni

Kareena Kapoor in Singham Again. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

The Singham Again cast couldn't be any better. After Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone's posters, the makers shared Kareena Kapoor aka Avni Singham's first look from the film and intense can't even begin to describe it. Kareena re-posted Rohit Shetty's post and she wrote, "It's about time...Rejoining forces with the cop verse #SinghamAgain." Rohit Shetty's caption on the post read, "Meet the strength behind Singham...Avni Bajirao Singham...We first worked together in 2007...3 blockbusters till now. Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Singham Returns." He added, "And now working on our fourth project... Singham Again...16 year long association. Nothing has changed, Bebo is still the same, simple, sweet and hardworking."

Check out Kareena Kapoor's post here:

Deepika Padukone joined Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Sharing her first look from the film, she wrote, "Introducing...Shakti Shetty." She has previously worked with Rohit Shetty in Chennai Express and a cameo appearance in a song from Cirkus.

Tiger Shroff joined the Singham Again squad and wrote, "ACP Satya reporting on duty Singham sir. Singham Again."

About Rohit Shetty's cop universe - the 2021 film Sooryavanshi was the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ranveer Singh played the role of a police officer in the 2018 film Simmba, while Ajay Devgn starred in the cop series Singham. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay played the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in the 2018 film Simmba.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty's upcoming project Indian Police Force is also a part of the cop universe. It will feature Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.