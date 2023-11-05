Singham Again: Akshay Kumar's Powerful Entry As ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi

Image was shared by Akshay Kumar. (Courtesy: karanjohar )

After the big reveal of Ranveer Singh's first look from Rohit Shetty's cop universe, it is now time for "ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi's entry." Continuing the Sunday tradition, the cast of Singham Again treated their fans to the first look of Akshay Kumar AKA Veer Sooryavanshi from Singham Again. The poster was shared by the actor himself in which he can be seen jumping off a helicopter. Akshay Kumar captioned the post as, "‘Aila re aila, #Sooryavanshi aila 'Time for ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi's entry. Are you ready?."

Take a look at the post below:

The new poster was also shared by the other cops from the Singham series aka Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and the newest addition to the the team Tiger Shroff. In his post Tiger wrote, "Supercop! Superhero! My bade my hero! Veer sooryanvshi."

Take a look at his post:

See what Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn posted:

Meanwhile, the makers and cast revealed the first look of Ranveer Singh from the film on Monday. In the picture, Ranveer Singh can be seen sporting his muscle power with chiselled biceps. In the red background a reflection of Lord Hanuman can also be witnessed suggesting Simmba's physical vigour and zest. Sharing the picture, Ranveer Singh wrote in the caption, "SABSE NATKHAT, SABSE NIRALA!!!ALA RE ALA, SIMMBA ALA!!!" Take a look:

Rohit Shetty and the cast began filming the shoot of Singham Again last month. Ranveer Singh, who plays Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba in the franchise, shared a picture in which he can be seen doing aarti from the muhurat. He wrote in the caption, "Subharamabh. All set to reprise one of my most loved characters from the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe - SIMMBA in #SinghamAgain ! We seek your love and blessings for our new journey." Take a look at the post here:

Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone are the new entrants in the cop universe. Singham released in 2011. It featured Ajay Devgn, Prakash Raj and Kajal Aggarwal in the pivotal roles. Singham Returns released in 2014. Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Amole Gupte were seen in the lead roles. Simmba released in 2018, introducing Ranveer Singh in the franchise. In 2021, Sooryavanshi released and Akshay Kumar joined the cop universe.