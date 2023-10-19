Singham Again: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn And Ranveer Singh Welcome Tiger Shroff Onboard

Tiger Shroff in Singham Again. (courtesy: itsrohitshetty)

Rohit Shetty's cop universe of films just got bigger and better. Tiger Shroff just joined Singham Again. The film is headlined by Ajay Devgn. Earlier this week, Deepika Padukone aka cop Shakti Shetty, joined the film. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, who have all been a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, welcomed Tiger Shroff onboard. Ajay Devgn wrote, "The squad just got stronger, welcome to the team ACP Satya." Akshay Kumar added, "Welcoming my brother from another mother, Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya to the squad." Ranveer Singh wrote, He is thr truth. He is immortal. Special Task Force Officer ACP SATYA, reporting for duty! Welcome to the squad.... The Special One, Tiger 'The Phenom' Shroff."

This is what Akshay Kumar posted for Tiger Shroff:

Check out Ajay Devgn's post here:

How Ranveer Singh welcomed Tiger Shroff on board:

The film's director Rohit Shetty shared a poster featuring Tiger Shroff and he wrote, "Meet Special Task Force officer ACP SATYA... the immortal, like Truth! Welcome to the squad...Tiger."

Before Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone joined Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Sharing her first look from the film, she wrote, "Introducing...Shakti Shetty." She has previously worked with Rohit Shetty in Chennai Express and a cameo appearance in a song from Cirkus.

About Rohit Shetty's cop universe- the 2021 film Sooryavanshi was the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ranveer Singh played the role of a police officer in the 2018 film Simmba, while Ajay Devgn starred in the cop series Singham. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay played the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in the 2018 film Simmba.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty's upcoming project Indian Police Force is also a part of the cop universe. It will feature Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.