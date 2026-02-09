Is <i>Golmaal 5</i> Inspired By Amitabh Bachchan And Shashi Kapoor's <i>Do Aur Do Paanch</i>? Rohit Shetty Clarifies

The much-awaited fifth instalment of the popular Golmaal franchise has already generated significant buzz, even before going on floors.

With filming expected to begin in March 2026, reports about the film's storyline recently began circulating online. However, director Rohit Shetty has now issued a clarification, dismissing claims that Golmaal 5 is inspired by a classic Bollywood film.

Rohit Shetty Issues A Statement

Several portals had suggested that Golmaal 5 would adapt Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor's iconic comedy Do Aur Do Paanch. Responding to these claims, Rohit Shetty Picturez released an official statement rejecting the reports.

The statement read, "We wish to issue a strict clarification regarding certain news reports currently circulating across online and digital media platforms claiming that Golmaal 5 is inspired by or based on the film 'Do Aur Do Paanch'. We categorically state that these reports are factually incorrect, misleading and completely untrue. We strongly request all media houses, publications, portals, and digital platforms to refrain from publishing or circulating unverified information."

Warning Against Unverified Reports

In the second part of the statement, the production house issued a clear warning against the spread of false information.

It stated, "Any news, update or clarification pertaining to Rohit Shetty or Golmaal 5 must be verified with us or the official PR representatives - Universal Communications, prior to publication or Strict Legal action will be taken. We expect your cooperation in maintaining journalistic accuracy and responsibility. We also request that incorrect reports currently in circulation be corrected or taken down at the earliest."

The Golmaal series, which includes Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, and Golmaal Again, has consistently enjoyed immense popularity among audiences. With the fifth instalment now in development, fans are eagerly waiting to see what Rohit Shetty has in store next.

