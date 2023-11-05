Ajay Devgn Welcomes Akshay Kumar AKA Veer Sooryavanshi In Singham-Style

Still from a video on Youtube. (Courtesy: jdkcreation7104)

Ajay Devgn's Singham Again is one of his much-anticipated projects. The Rohit Shetty film went on floors in September. Now, Ajay Devgn has announced the arrival of Akshay Kumar aka Veer Sooryavanshi. The actor has shared a picture of Akshay jumping off a helicopter with guns in his hands. Well, Ajay Devgn, our favourite Singham has something to say here. The actor has tweaked one of his lines from the previous instalment and said, “Mana kiya tha phir bhi helicopter se hi aaya mera dost Sooryavanshi”.

Akshay Kumar has also dropped his first-look poster and said, “‘Aila re aila, Sooryavanshi aila' Time for ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi's entry. Are you ready?”

As per Tiger Shroff, who will play ACP Satya in Singham Again, Akshay Kumar is “supercop! superhero! My bade my hero! Veer Sooryanvshi.” Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar will also share the screen space in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Tiger Shroff's character was announced by Ajay Devgn last month. At that time, he said, “The squad just got stronger, welcome to the team ACP Satya!”

Apart from Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone has joined Rohit Shetty's cop universe. She will portray the role of Lady Singham aka Shakti Shetty.

The shooting for Singham Again began last month. The Muhurat puja was attended by Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and others. Along with the pictures, Ranveer said, “All set to reprise one of my most loved characters from the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe - SIMMBA in #SinghamAgain ! We seek your love and blessings for our new journey.”

Singham was released in 2011. Prakash Raj and Kajal Aggarwal were seen in pivotal roles. In 2014, the makers came up with the second part Singham Returns. Now, it is time for Singham Again. Kareena Kapoor is also part of the film.

Apart from Singham, the Rohit Shetty cop universe has Simmba (2018), starring Ranveer Singh, and Sooryavanshi, introducing Akshay Kumar, in 2021.