Singham Again First Look: Ranveer Singh AKA Simmba Is Back With A Bang

Ranveer Singh shared this image. (Courtesy: RanveerSingh)

Ranveer Singh is all set to reprise his role as Simmba in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Singham Again. The makers and cast revealed the first look of Ranveer Singh from the film on Monday. In the picture, Ranveer Singh can be seen sporting his muscle power with chiselled biceps. In the red background a reflection of Lord Hanuman can also be witnessed suggesting Simmba's physical vigour and zest. Sharing the picture, Ranveer Singh wrote in the caption, "SABSE NATKHAT, SABSE NIRALA!!!ALA RE ALA, SIMMBA ALA!!!" Take a look:

Deepika Padukone, who is a new entry in this cop universe as Inspector Shakti Shetty, also shared Ranveer's look. She wrote in the caption: "SinghamAgain | @ranveersingh." Take a look:

Director Rohit Shetty also shared Ranveer's look from the film. "Hum sabka favourite!!!The notorious SIMMBA is back," he wrote in the caption. Take a look:

Rohit Shetty and the cast began filming the shoot of Singham Again last month. Ranveer Singh, who plays Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba in the franchise, shared a picture in which he can be seen doing aarti from the muhurat. He wrote in the caption, "Subharamabh. All set to reprise one of my most loved characters from the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe - SIMMBA in #SinghamAgain ! We seek your love and blessings for our new journey." Take a look at the post here:

Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone are the new entrants in the cop universe. They will be acting in Singham Again. Singham released in 2011. It featured Ajay Devgn, Prakash Raj and Kajal Aggarwal in the pivotal roles. Singham Returns released in 2014. Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Amole Gupte were seen in the lead roles. Simmba released in 2018, introducing Ranveer Singh in the franchise. In 2021, Sooryavanshi released and Akshay Kumar joined the cop universe. All the four films were hit at the box office.