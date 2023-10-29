BRB, Still Laughing At Deepika Padukone's LOL Reel 'Looking Like A WOW'. Ranveer Singh Reacts

Deepika shared this reel. (Courtesy: DeepikaPadukone)

Deepika Padukone knows how to initiate conversation on the Internet. The Piku actor, who has been grabbing headlines for a few remarks on Koffee With Karan Season 8, joined the viral trend of "Just looking like a WOW!" Deepika Padukone, dressed in her festive finery, shared a reel in which she can be seen mouthing the lines, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow... just looking like a wow..." with a funny face. Following the trend, Deepika Padukone simply captioned her post, "Just looking like a WOW!" and dropped a few flower emojis. Deepika's reel prompted hilarious reactions from her industry friends. Husband Ranveer Singh commented, "HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA !!!!! DEDD !!!!!" and dropped a string of laughing out loud emojis. Karan Johar wrote, "I love love love this." In another comment, Karan Johar wrote, "Am obsessed." Fighter director Siddarth Anand wrote, "Deepu too funny" and dropped a laugh out loud emoji. Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone wrote, "But why are you not wearing mouse colour?" Take a look at Deepika Padukone's post here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared their wedding video on Koffee With Karan Season 8. The couple talked about their dating phase, marriage, relationship, commitment and more on the coffee couch. Deepika revealed that she didn't make any commitment to Ranveer Singh till he proposed to her. A large section of the Internet didn't take Deepika's comments in the right spirit and she has received backlash on social media. However, Deepika Padukone seems to be unaffected by the chatter on social media.

Before appearing on the coffee couch, Deepika and Ranveer Singh set some couple goals with their identical posts. Twinning and winning in black outfits, the couple shared some intimate pictures on their respective social media handles. The pictures happened to be from the sets of Koffee With Karan 8. Deepika and Ranveer were the first guests of Karan Johar's chat show this season. They simply added a coffee emoji to their posts. Check out the post shared by Deepika Padukone here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in Italy in 2018. Their first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Deepika Padukone was last seen in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan.